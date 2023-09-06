Health Watch: CVPH program aims to relieve stress in cancer survivors

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Cancer survivors can often experience stress following treatment. But a new eight-week mindfulness-based stress reduction class at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital aims to help them better cope with those short and long-term feelings.

“I’ve done meditation and yoga for years -- almost my whole adult life -- on and off but I never stuck with it,” said Jackie Ortell, one of 12 cancer survivors participating in CVPH’s Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Program. “I am just recently retired and widowed and so I am just trying to figure out what am I doing for the rest of my life, and I think it is important to focus on the here and now.”

Charlotte Gosrick, a class instructor, says the program focuses on how participants react when faced with a stressful situation. “Not the things that cause stress but more the things we do when we are processing stress that can make it worse,” she said.

She says the program teaches standard meditation, body scan meditation, and walking. Participants are also asked to carry out an exercise they learned from the program at home for at least an hour, six days a week.

Gosrick says the program is flexible based on what people are able to physically do. “If someone does not want to or cannot lie down flat for the body scan, they can sit in a chair. If someone is having difficulty walking, then there are other ways to do the walking meditation,” she said.

With one class down already, Ortell says she can already notice the difference. “I think that is so important to stop and think about what we are doing instead of this constant, ‘Oh this is what I am going to next, this is what I am going to do next,’” she said. “So, I am already noticing a difference from that one class.”

Gosrick says the approach goes back to the 1970s and has proven health benefits for mental and physical health. “Anything that can help people feel better about themselves, help them feel more confident in handling their emotions,” she said.

“I am hoping that I will adopt this, this discipline, this structure., that I will continue to do it in a mindful way on a more regular basis, that I will not let go of it this time.,” Ortell said.

Gosrick says she hopes to line up future sessions.

