Hochul signs worker protection bills into law

Governor Kathy Hochul/File
Governor Kathy Hochul/File(Mike Groll | (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed three new labor-related bills into law Wednesday.

The first prohibits employers from disciplining employees who opt out of political or religious meetings.

Another measure strengthens wage theft penalties.

And the third law increases benefits for injured workers.

“This legislation will help to ensure that all New Yorkers receive the benefits and protections that allow them to work with dignity,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is committed to making our state the most worker-friendly state in the nation, and I thank the bill sponsors for their partnership in our mission to establish the strongest and most robust protections right here in New York.”

