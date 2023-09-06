How ESSER school funding has been utilized in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Billions in federal funding trickled to Vermont to help during the pandemic, and more than $158 million is earmarked to help the state’s education system.

But the funds, known as the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, expire on September 30th next year.

One of the biggest uses of funding in the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union is their enhanced afterschool programming, offering it for free for all 7 schools. The programs are capped because there isn’t enough staff to oversee students.

But the funding is one time only. Superintendent Mark Tucker says he’ll be looking for other grant programs to continue the after school programming in some way.

“We’re getting everybody in the mindset of we’re going to have to do something different next year,” said Tucker.

Some districts, like the Lamoille South Supervisory Union, brought in mental health clinicians and interventionists for math and literacy to address learning gaps.

Others, like Caledonia Central, are using a virtual platform called Talkspace to provide therapy to staff and students over the age of 13.

“That worked out good for us, we’re gonna do another publicity push with our families around that and with our staff. Pretty good initial turnout, we enrolled people starting roughly in the March timeframe,” said Tucker.

Tucker also said this was a better route for them because they knew it would be hard to staff mental health clinicians in the NEK.

