Jewish, LGBTQ organizations to hold second annual Pride Seder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Jewish and LGBTQ organizations are sponsoring Tuesday’s second annual “Pride Seder” in honor of Vermont pride.

Organizers say the Pride Seder is built off of the traditional Passover Seder -- which celebrates Jewish freedom from Egypt.

The Pride Seder is not related to Passover -- but it represents a similar concept of the LGBTQ community experiencing oppression and finding freedom.

There will be several discussions, readings and plenty of food.

One organizer says it’s important for those in the LGBTQ and Jewish community to have space to acknowledge who they are.

“Looking around the room and saying ‘wow we have a common experience and we’re going to share it together, and we’re each going to take away something different from this, but we’re all going to take away a sense of community,” organizer Jason Lorber said.

The Pride Seder starts at 7:30p.m. at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington.

Anyone can attend - including allies and people who are non-Jewish.

Those interested in attending should try to register online before.

