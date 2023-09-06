Lake Champlain water levels remain high

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Water levels on Lake Champlain continue to be around three feet above average following months of record rainfall in some areas, but state officials say immediate environmental impacts from flooding are receding.

Wednesday was a beautiful day for boaters out on the Big Lake and soaking in the waning days of summer. However, the National Weather Service is cautioning boaters to be careful of rocks that might be hidden thanks to all the rain.

“Things that would normally -- like rocks and stuff -- that would normally be visible closer to the shoreline -- they’re probably not visible, maybe they’re just underneath the water, and so there might be some hazards there for people who are familiar with certain areas,” said the NWS’ Conor Lahiff.

The lake is typically at 95 feet this time of year but the soggy summer now has the lake near 98 feet. While that doesn’t pose much of a risk now, Lahiff cautions if those levels stay high and precipitation continues through the winter, there could be issues next year. “If we’re more towards the 97 to 98 feet, and we see our normal rise -- a couple of feet -- then we’re going to be approaching that flood stage,” he said. The flood stage is at 100 to 101 feet and the region would need to see another July 10th storm to even approach those levels.

With significant flooding this summer, the lake saw debris and other contaminants that have not been as impactful as the days go by. “A lot of the debris from the storm has either been cleared up or settled in deeper waters, so we’re not seeing a lot of debris that’s causing trouble for people,” said Oliver Pierson with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

Pierson says contaminants from flooding are also decreasing. “We’re still seeing higher -- both concentrations and loads and average -- but nothing near what we were experiencing in the week following the July 10 flood,” he said. “We’re not seeing any evidence of any widespread contamination.”

One area of lake health -- cyanobacteria-related beach closures during hot weather remains consistent. The Burlington Parks and Rec Department says all beaches in the city are closed until further notice.

