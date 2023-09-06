Mobile home communities to receive infrastructure funds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money is on its way to help manufactured homes in Vermont stay high and dry in case of flooding.

Governor Scott is working with the Agency of Natural Resources to provide around $10 million for mobile home communities.

The money can be used for drinking and wastewater or to prevent future flooding disasters with updated storm water and drainage infrastructure.

This is the second round of funding for manufactured homes. A.N.R. already gave over $12 million to 36 groups.

Communities can apply for this funding, applications are due by October 17th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.