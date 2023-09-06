How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Mobile home communities to receive infrastructure funds

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money is on its way to help manufactured homes in Vermont stay high and dry in case of flooding.

Governor Scott is working with the Agency of Natural Resources to provide around $10 million for mobile home communities.

The money can be used for drinking and wastewater or to prevent future flooding disasters with updated storm water and drainage infrastructure.

This is the second round of funding for manufactured homes. A.N.R. already gave over $12 million to 36 groups.

Communities can apply for this funding, applications are due by October 17th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
The Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury may not be worth the hype according to a recent...
Big Vt. tourist draw ranked among world’s biggest ‘tourist traps’ by USA Today
Christopher Ellis
Suspect in murders of Vt. mom, son admitted to killings, court records say
Police are looking for a man who witnesses say abused his dog at a Vermont beach on Saturday. -...
Police investigating report of animal cruelty at Vermont beach
Police are asking the public for help tracking down a driver who damaged numerous headstones in...
Can you help police identify driver who damaged Vt. cemetery?

Latest News

Billions in federal funding trickled to Vermont to help during the pandemic, and more than $158...
How ARPA school funding has been utilized in Vermont
FILE
Vt. park and ride’s to get federal funding for upgrades
Money on the move for Vermont’s park and rides.
Vt. park and ride’s to get federal funding for upgrades
Rep. Becca Balint
Rep. Balint to hold clean energy roundtable
Vermont’s lone congresswoman Becca Balint will be meeting with Vermonters today, focusing on...
Rep. Balint to hold clean energy roundtable