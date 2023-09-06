More families hiring birth photographers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s one of the most important moments in many people’s lives. But unlike a wedding, the birth of a child isn’t something you often see photos of until after it’s all over.

But more families are seeking out birth photographers -- like Sarah Beauchamp -- to capture those life-changing moments. She says she works with the family to decide what kinds of photos they want her to get, and she makes sure she doesn’t get in the way of the delivery process. She says families appreciate having something to look back on.

“You’re in labor and you don’t really remember all of the details, and I’m there capturing those and then they can look back and it’s very emotional for a lot of families to see those moments and the strength and the joy. It’s really a lot of emotions that come flooding back when they get to see their photos,” Beauchamp said.

She says the cost is between $1,000 and $2,000 because of the time commitment involved. She’s on call for a family from 37 weeks on in their pregnancy and ready to go at any time of the day or night. And she’s there through the whole labor and delivery process, plus the time it takes to edit through the photos afterward.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.