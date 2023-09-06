New DCF report chronicles emergency hotel-motel program challenges

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new state report highlights some of the persistent troubles with Vermont’s hotel-motel program, detailing what happened over the last year and how the state ended up with more than 900 people still in the program.

The Vermont Department for Children and Families’ annual report on the General Assistance Housing Program was the longest and most detailed report yet.

“We were really trying to outline really all that has happened over the last year -- which is a significant amount,” said DCF’s Miranda Gray. It also details how the state ended up using the program three years ago in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This past July, the state’s General Assistance Housing Program went back to pre-pandemic rules that help people affected by natural disasters, fleeing domestic disturbances, and other emergencies. The 927 people who are currently in the program were a part of the extended housing benefits and were in the program on June 30th. They can remain there until April 1.

Those enrolled are required to contribute 30% of their gross income toward the room and attempt to locate their own alternative housing.

The report also outlines the program’s challenges, listing key factors including substandard conditions in hotels, something residents at the Cortina Inn in Rutland on Tuesday said remains an issue. “I have black mold. I have had black mold the whole time I have been here,” said Brett Dezaine, a voucher recipient at the inn.

The report also mentions barriers to permanent housing and the lack of affordable housing. “We find ourselves in between a rock and a hard place with these households not having anywhere else to go. We don’t have additional shelter capacity,” Gray said.

State officials say the average daily room rate around the state is $145. But the Cortina Inn this week told us they charge the state $169 per room. The hotel says they charge other guests less.

The report has been handed off to lawmakers for them to review.

Related Stories:

Concerns raised about Vermont hotel being used to house the homeless

Housing crunch gets even tighter as floods damage affordable options

Experts chime in on Vt. homelessness crisis

Food shelf sees record need as Burlington’s homeless population surges

Where are evicted hotel-motel program recipients staying?

Vt. lawmakers pass budget, override 5 of 8 vetoes

New plan to extend emergency housing but with some requirements

Housing advocates say budget compromise falls short

Rutland holds Housing Resource Day for displaced Vermonters

Burlington, Montpelier race to address homeless needs

Vt. hotel-motel voucher recipients face pitfalls securing security deposits

Motel checkouts underway as judge denies effort to block closure of voucher program

Coalition of 17 lawmakers threaten to sustain possible budget veto

Gov. Scott vetoes $8.5 billion state budget

Central Vt. officials concerned about influx of unhoused after changes to hotel program

Vt. officials defend homeless hotel transition

Housing advocates push for state funding of emergency hotel program

Councilors pitch plan to allow camping in Burlington city parks

Vermont Senate approves $8B budget in preliminary vote

Scott administration ‘looking into’ mobile home parks for homeless

NH homeless crisis persists as emergency hotel program ends

Religious leaders call on lawmakers to continue emergency housing support

Vt. lawmakers face emergency housing budget deadlines

Vermont lawmakers aim to make housing more available and affordable

Central Vt. takes steps to aid homeless; Will it be enough?

Vigils across the region honor homeless Vermonters who died

New transitional housing shelter in Central Vermont nearly complete

Vt. lawmakers meet to address emergency housing, poverty

Return of winter weather spotlights Vermont’s homeless dilemma

DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter

St. Jay inn reaches temporary agreement with city over homeless shelter

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.