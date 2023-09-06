How to help
Planned outage to leave Lake Placid residents without power overnight

A heads-up for residents of Lake Placid, New York, about a planned power outage.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A heads-up for residents of Lake Placid, New York, about a planned power outage.

Lake Placid Municipal Electric says customers will experience a complete outage overnight starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday and going until 6 a.m. Thursday.

They say National Grid crews are working to replace a transmission switch.

This affects people in the 12946 ZIP code.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

