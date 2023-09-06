How to help
Plea deal calls for Vt. murder suspect to testify against mom

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A plea deal calls for a Vermont murder suspect to testify against his mother.

Kory Lee George is accused of an elaborate plan with his mother, Angela Auclair, to kill her estranged husband, David Auclair, 45.

Prosecutors say they lured David Auclair to a Hinesburg trailhead in 2019. His body was found riddled with bullets underneath his truck, indicating he tried to escape the gunfire.

Now, court documents say George claims it was his mom who pulled the trigger, and he’s willing to testify against her in exchange for a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit murder.

He’ll be back in court later this month.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

