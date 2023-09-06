Police: Wanted man spotted in Cambridge, Fairfax areas

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the man wanted in an armed robbery and pursuit in Burlington last week was spotted Wednesday in the Cambridge and Fairfax areas.

Vermont State Police say Eric Edson, 52, is suspected in several thefts in the area, including of multiple vehicles.

He was last seen driving a full-size John Deere tractor in the Fairfax area, but police don’t know if he’s still with it.

Troopers have increased their presence in that area while they investigate, and they advise people to take safety precautions including locking the doors to their homes and vehicles.

Anyone with information on Edson’s whereabouts or who experienced a theft in that general area on Wednesday is asked to call the state police in Williston at 802-878-7111 or in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.

Edson is the Burlington robbery suspect who eluded police last week by car, bike and boat.

Eric Edson (Photo provided)

Eric Edson (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

