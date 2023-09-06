How to help
Rep. Balint to hold clean energy roundtable

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s lone congresswoman Becca Balint will be meeting with Vermonters today, focusing on green energy.

Balint will be at a roundtable this morning with industry leaders in Vermont discussing resilience and climate friendly solutions in the state.

They will look at how to promote and deploy clean energy during Vermont’s flood recovery.

