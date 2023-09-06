Report finds road salt adversely impacting ADK waterways

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Road salt is adversely impacting some Adirondack lakes, according to the work of a special DEC task force released this week.

The Adirondack Road Salt Report says road salt can have long-term effects on aquatic life, ecosystems, and drinking water. They recommend chloride-free zones, reduced speed areas, and road-salt reduction targets.

Sawyer Bailey with the group ADK Action says some of the report’s suggestions are already being implemented in certain areas. “Chloride-free zones are really interesting and they are being practiced in other areas. So, there is that proof of concept to build on and I think the key with those is finding the right site.. We are not saying to remove the use of chloride across the park, but to find areas where it is still safe to the driving public to try something different and to signal that appropriately. There is great signage that can be deployed to make sure people are aware of a different level of service,” Bailey said.

North Country Assemblyman Billy Jones says he’s trying to secure funding for the recommendations outlined in the report. He says the money will have to come from the upcoming state budget but could also come from the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act.

