Rutland County state’s attorney says fatal officer-involved shooting in Fair Haven justified

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland County’s state’s attorney says a fatal officer-involved shooting in Fair Haven in June was justified.

Police responded on June 19 to Washington Street after reports of a fight. They say Kenneth Barber, 38, was reportedly armed with a gun and neighbors were holding him down. After Detective Hewitt arrived, police say Barber jumped in his car and attempted to drive away. Hewitt fired his gun, hitting and killing Barber.

State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan Wednesday said the use of force by Hewitt was justified and he is declining to file charges.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is conducting its own separate investigation into the shooting.

