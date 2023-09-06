How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket

James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky Lottery.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man who worked as a school bus driver for 11 years has retired after he won $100,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket.

James Keown bought the ticket from a Circle K convenience store in Jeffersontown for the Aug. 19 drawing.

Keown worked as a bus driver for the Jefferson County Public School District and had been considering retiring.

“I called my boss on Sunday, and I told him, ‘I hit the lottery and I’m not coming back.’… I loved my job, but I’d been thinking about retiring for a while,” he said.

According to a release from the Kentucky Lottery, the lucky ticket matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. Keown then chose to add the Power Play feature, multiplying his winnings by the Power Play number drawn (2).

He checked the numbers on his phone the next morning and saw all but one number matched.

“I looked at it four times… that number’s got to change, but it didn’t,” Keown said.

However, it was a good thing he checked his phone.

“I thought, ‘I better see what I won.’ The first time, I saw I won $50,000 and then I thought, ‘Wait a minute, I play the multiplier all the time,’ so I went back, and the multiplier was 2,” Keown said.

Keown then shared the news with his wife, Monta.

“We had just gotten off the phone, and then he texted for me to call him as soon as I could. I panicked thinking something was wrong,” Monta told lottery officials. “He told me, ‘I just paid off my bills.’ I said, ‘You did what?’” ‘I just paid off my bills. I just won $100,000!’”

Monta was very excited for her husband.

“I’m just over the moon and excited for him,” she said.

Keown and Monta claimed the prize the Monday following the Powerball drawing, and he walked away with a check for $71,500 after taxes.

The couple said they have a weakness for disabled cats and plan to support their local kitten and cat rescue shelters. They’re also planning to use the winnings towards a lake property.

The Circle K store will also be receiving $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
The Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury may not be worth the hype according to a recent...
Big Vt. tourist draw ranked among world’s biggest ‘tourist traps’ by USA Today
Police are looking for a man who witnesses say abused his dog at a Vermont beach on Saturday. -...
Police investigating report of animal cruelty at Vermont beach
Christopher Ellis
Suspect in murders of Vt. mom, son admitted to killings, court records say
Police say a woman is dead and four people, including two young children, are hospitalized...
1 dead, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on North Country highway

Latest News

Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Georgia judge rules that Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro can be tried together starting Oct. 23
FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by...
Football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
4 asphalt company employees killed on way to job site in Labor Day crash