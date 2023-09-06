Sen. Welch to seek public opinion on drug price regulation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s junior senator is answering Vermonters questions about drug pricing regulations coming out of Washington.

The Biden Administration announced that ten drugs have been selected for the first round of Medicare price negotiations.

Now Senator Peter Welch is holding a press conference with other experts to answer questions from Vermonters about what that could mean for them.

The virtual press conference will be this afternoon from 2:15 to 2:45 on Zoom.

