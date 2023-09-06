How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Suspect in Whitingham double murder appears in court

Christopher Ellis
Christopher Ellis(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A double murder suspect in southern Vermont faced a judge Wednesday.

Christopher Ellis, 54, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges and was held without bail, according to the Brattleboro Reformer.

He is accused of fatally shooting Lucy Garvin, 79, and her son, Michael Garvin, 52, who he lived with.

Prosecutors say that Ellis admitted to the crimes, saying he was unhappy with the living situation.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life behind bars if convicted.

Related Stories:

Suspect in murders of Vt. mom, son admitted to killings, court records say

Brattleboro Police arrest suspect driving deceased man’s truck

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
The Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury may not be worth the hype according to a recent...
Big Vt. tourist draw ranked among world’s biggest ‘tourist traps’ by USA Today
Police are looking for a man who witnesses say abused his dog at a Vermont beach on Saturday. -...
Police investigating report of animal cruelty at Vermont beach
Christopher Ellis
Suspect in murders of Vt. mom, son admitted to killings, court records say
Police say a woman is dead and four people, including two young children, are hospitalized...
1 dead, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on North Country highway

Latest News

Governor Kathy Hochul/File
Hochul signs worker protection bills into law
Courtesy: Sarah Beauchamp
More families hiring birth photographers
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott gave a media briefing Wednesday on the state's ongoing response to the...
RAW VIDEO: Gov. Scott flood update
File photo
Gov. Scott urges mental health check-ins following flooding