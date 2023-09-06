Suspect in Whitingham double murder appears in court

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A double murder suspect in southern Vermont faced a judge Wednesday.

Christopher Ellis, 54, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges and was held without bail, according to the Brattleboro Reformer.

He is accused of fatally shooting Lucy Garvin, 79, and her son, Michael Garvin, 52, who he lived with.

Prosecutors say that Ellis admitted to the crimes, saying he was unhappy with the living situation.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life behind bars if convicted.

