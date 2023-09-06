How to help
Utilities ask customers to reduce power usage

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Utilities in our region are again asking customers to conserve energy as areas brace for another day in the 90s.

Burlington Electric and the Vermont Electric Co-op are asking folks to reduce their energy usage by putting off running large appliances until after 9 p.m.

It’s all to help reduce the impact on the New England power grid and reduce energy costs.

