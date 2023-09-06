How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US

FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.

Atlanta News First and the website Downdetector.com noted an increase in Verizon outages for Atlanta-area customers in the afternoon.

Other customers reported issues across Georgia, as well as in Alabama, to the Verizon Support account on X, previously known as Twitter.

In a response message on X, Verizon Support acknowledged “an outage reported in Georgia,” but the company said repairs were being worked on.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
The Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury may not be worth the hype according to a recent...
Big Vt. tourist draw ranked among world’s biggest ‘tourist traps’ by USA Today
Police are looking for a man who witnesses say abused his dog at a Vermont beach on Saturday. -...
Police investigating report of animal cruelty at Vermont beach
Christopher Ellis
Suspect in murders of Vt. mom, son admitted to killings, court records say
Concerns are being raised about a Rutland hotel that’s housing the homeless as part of the...
Concerns raised about Vermont hotel being used to house the homeless

Latest News

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House adviser acted ‘above the law’ in defying Jan. 6 Committee, prosecutors say
FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A...
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly, and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says
Eric Edson
Police: Wanted man spotted in Fairfax, Cambridge areas
Lake Champlain water levels remain high