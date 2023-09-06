Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash

STARK, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

It happened on Route 110 in Stark at about 3:45 p.m.

New Hampshire State Police say Lefty Marshall, 33, of Bloomfield, Vermont, was headed east in his pickup when he drifted across the centerline and hit an oncoming dump truck and then a minivan.

Police say Marshall died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck, Leo Caron, 77, of Pittsburg, New Hampshire, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. No one in the minivan was injured.

Troopers say the investigation is still underway but speed appears to be a factor in the wreck. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Jeremy Brann at 603-223-6187 or Jeremy.C.Brann@dos.nh.gov.

