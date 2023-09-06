Vermont Truth and Reconciliation Commission holds first public meeting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission held its first public meeting Tuesday evening.

The state-funded commission was created in March to document how state laws and policies have discriminated against marginalized communities.

The goal is to seek ways to repair harm caused by the state.

A little over 25 members of the public attended the virtual meeting.

Commissioners introduced their new staff, and set out the goals for the meeting.

“We can all think of a different world where everybody is included, everybody feels safe and can be there best selves,” Melody Machin, a Truth and Reconciliation Commissioner said. ”And in order to do that, they have to address what’s come before that hasn’t been very conducive to that environment.”

Tuesday evening marked the first of its monthly meetings generating ideas about reconciliation.

