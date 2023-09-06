Vt. park-and-rides to get state funding for upgrades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money is on the move for Vermont’s park-and-rides.

The Agency of Transportation is now accepting grant applications for funding to improve small park-and-rides throughout the state.

It’s part of the Municipal Park-and-Ride Grant Program, which aims to get more single-occupant cars off the roads and bring emissions and traffic down.

Some $150,000 is up for grabs this year, and applications are due by email by Nov. 3. Click here for more information.

