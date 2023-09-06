How to help
Vt. park and ride’s to get federal funding for upgrades

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money on the move for Vermont’s park and rides.

The Agency of Transportation is now accepting grant applications for funding to improve small park and rides throughout the state.

It’s part of the ‘Municipal Park and Ride Grant Program’, which aims to get more single-occupant cars off the roads and bring emissions and traffic down.

$150,000 is up for grabs this year, and applications are due by email by November 3rd.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

