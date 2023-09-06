WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott flood recovery update

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal officials will be holding a media briefing Wednesday morning on the ongoing response to catastrophic flooding earlier this summer.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on WCAX.com.

FEMA officials as of last week said they have approved upwards of $16 million in individual disaster grants stemming from the July flood.

With the initial deadline for individual FEMA assistance approaching on September 12, Gov. Phil Scott last week urged Vermonters to get their applications into FEMA as well as to appeal decisions they do not agree with.

