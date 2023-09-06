West Chazy man arrested following armed standoff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A police standoff in the town of Plattsburgh Wednesday morning has been resolved.
It happened at a home on Town Line Road. New York State Police say troopers responded just after 7 a.m. to a neighborhood disturbance. They say Timothy Holmes, 60, of West Chazy, barricaded himself and his family inside a home with a shotgun.
They say officers were eventually able to take Holmes into custody.
