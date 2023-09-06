Xylazine test strips coming to local recovery centers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - In its continued effort in the battle against opioid overdoses, the Vermont Department of Health is adding another tool to its harm reduction strategy, providing new test strips to recovery centers that target Xylazine, a powerful and dangerous tranquilizer often laced with other drugs.

“We have to be prepared for everything,” said Michael Johnson with the Turning Point Recovery Center in Springfield.

And that includes testing the drugs that people are using. Harm reduction kits handed out at Turning Point now include test strips for fentanyl and now Xylazine.

“It’s a matter of meeting people where they are at, because you don’t know, today might be the day. So, if we can help someone today, we want to be ready,” Johnson said.

Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer that is mixed with opioids to enhance the user’s high, and it can be deadly. Of the 14 overdose deaths in the month of May alone, 43% of the drugs contained Xylazine.

“Because Xylazine is not an opioid, the opioid reversal medication Narcan or naloxone does not work,” said Vt. Health Dept. Deputy Commissioner Kelly Dougherty. And equally as concerning, she says the drug also causes severe infections all over the body. “People have had to have fingers, toes, arms, legs amputated because of the severity of the wounds.”

The health department has ordered the test strips to be distributed in the coming weeks to its vast network of partners across the region. “Anywhere we think people who are of high risk of overdose may be,” Dougherty said.

Harm reduction is one piece of a holistic approach to recovery. In Springfield, Johnson says exercise is another, as well as letting people know that they are not alone. “As people in recovery, our job is to give people hope, and hope is the answer,” Johnson said.

Officials say one area that needs more attention is sober housing and a place for people to detox when they are ready. They say without that, the road to recovery is often much harder.

