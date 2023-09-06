How to help
A young man’s path through the mental health care system led to prison — and a fatal encounter

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Inside a St. Albans prison last December, Mbyayenge Mafuta beat and gravely injured his cellmate, Jeffrey Hall, who subsequently died in a hospital.

Last month, Mafuta appeared in a Franklin County courtroom to answer a charge of murder. During a heated local election campaign, city officials would deploy Mafuta as a symbol of decaying public safety.

The bare facts of the attack seem to point to a dangerous and volatile defendant whose destructive impulses flared in prison. But interviews with Mafuta and people close to him, as well as a review of police records and hundreds of pages of medical charts, reveal a far more complicated chain of events.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders. who reported with Derek Brouwer on the story in this week’s issue.

