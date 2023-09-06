How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It’s official - we are having a heat wave. There have been 3 days in a row with high temperatures of 90 degrees or higher, and it may become a 4-day heat wave as this hot weather continues into Thursday.

So far, each day this week has featured lots of sunshine along with that heat & humidity. That will change as we get into the day on Thursday. A frontal system will be moving in slowly from the west, and once it gets here, it will just meander around for a few days - right through the weekend. That system will scatter some showers & thunderstorms on both Thursday & Friday. It will not be a widespread, heavy rain event, but a few locally heavy downpours are possible depending where individual thunderstorm cells set themselves up. There could also be some strong wind gusts with some of those possibly strong to severe thunderstorms.

The weekend will also feature on-and-off showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will finally start to come down, but slowly and steadily as we go through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the active weather over the next few days, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

