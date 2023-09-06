How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! Today is looking to be another hazy, hot, and humid one, and probably the warmest of the last several. Any morning fog and low clouds should burn off as we head towards the later morning, and then we’re talking nothing but sunshine this afternoon. With that sunshine, temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s and lower 90s. Dewpoints are again downright oppressively sticky in the 70s for most locations. With both the heat and sticky conditions, a heat advisory encompasses much of the region where heat indices could climb into the mid and upper 90s.

Thursday will be a day of change in the weather pattern. We will start the day mainly dry again, but we will introduce the chance for showers and storms through the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. Before those showers and storms arrive, most of us will squeeze out one more hot day as temperatures again climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dewpoints will remain sticky though, in the 60s and 70s.

Friday features more of the same. Showers and thunderstorms could again develop through the afternoon hours, and temperatures slowly slide back into the 80s for all of us. A few on-and-off showers will stick around for the weekend forecast as temperatures continue to slide back into the 70s, which is right around average for this time of year.

For now, continue to take it easy over the next few days during this heat wave and stay well-hydrated. Never leave kids or pets inside a parked car for even a second, and check on any neighbors who may have challenges with this hot & humid weather.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

