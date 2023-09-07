2 face charges in NEK drug investigation

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people have been arrested after a drug raid in the Northeast Kingdom.

It happened during the early morning hours Wednesday at a home on West Street in Barton.

Federal court paperwork reveals Britny Parris, 34, was arrested and now facing federal drug charges. A Connecticut man is also being sought in connection with the incident.

This all comes after a months-long drug investigation that began in March.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.