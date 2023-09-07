How to help
2 face charges in NEK drug investigation

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people have been arrested after a drug raid in the Northeast Kingdom.

It happened during the early morning hours Wednesday at a home on West Street in Barton.

Federal court paperwork reveals Britny Parris, 34, was arrested and now facing federal drug charges. A Connecticut man is also being sought in connection with the incident.

This all comes after a months-long drug investigation that began in March.

