2 face charges in NEK drug investigation
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people have been arrested after a drug raid in the Northeast Kingdom.
It happened during the early morning hours Wednesday at a home on West Street in Barton.
Federal court paperwork reveals Britny Parris, 34, was arrested and now facing federal drug charges. A Connecticut man is also being sought in connection with the incident.
This all comes after a months-long drug investigation that began in March.
