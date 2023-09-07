Burlington Police respond to spate of overdose calls

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An already record-setting year for overdose calls in Burlington continues to get worse.

The Burlington Police say in the last 24 hours they have responded to 11 overdose incidents, one captured on video in City Hall Park.

Officers this year have been called to an average of 39 overdoses per month. For context, from 2015 to 2016, there were six overdose responses per month.

Burlington officials project the total number of overdose incidents to approach 500 by the end of the year.

