How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington Police respond to spate of overdose calls

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An already record-setting year for overdose calls in Burlington continues to get worse.

The Burlington Police say in the last 24 hours they have responded to 11 overdose incidents, one captured on video in City Hall Park.

Officers this year have been called to an average of 39 overdoses per month. For context, from 2015 to 2016, there were six overdose responses per month.

Burlington officials project the total number of overdose incidents to approach 500 by the end of the year.

Related Stories:

Burlington faces rising tide of discarded syringes

Tenants complain Burlington apartment building is plagued by drugs, crime

Burlington, Rutland experiencing spike in overdoses

From battling blazes to crisis responders, Vt. firefighters face evolving job duties

Advocates push Vt. lawmakers to address mounting opioid deaths

Residents say Burlington subsidized apartment building besieged by crime, drugs

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Edson
Police: Wanted man spotted in Fairfax, Cambridge areas
Police say a Vermont man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday. -...
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash
File photo
Hardwick man struck and killed by driver
Angela Auclair and Kory Lee George - File photo
Plea deal calls for Vt. murder suspect to testify against mom
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

The Clemmons Family Farm has released a free video tutorial series for teachers to educate...
Clemmons Family Farm offers K-12 curriculum with focus on African-American history
Police are searching for two people they say stole six trucks from the Autosaver Group sales...
Police looking for suspects that stole 6 pickups off St. Jay dealership lot
2 face charges in NEK drug investigation
Peter Langrock
Super Senior: Peter Langrock