Charges pending for driver involved in fatal I-87 wrong-way crash

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say the man responsible for a fatal wrong-way crash on I-87 in Lewis, New York, Monday evening remains in critical condition at the UVM Medical Center.

Police say Brian O’Leary, 37, of East Millinocket, Maine, was driving his pickup north in the southbound lanes. When troopers tried to stop him, they say O’Leary took off and police gave chase. The pursuit ended when O’Leary crashed head-on into an oncoming pickup truck.

A passenger in the second vehicle, Kathy Groshans, 47, of Port Henry, New York, died at the scene. The driver of that second pickup, Dale Groshans, 66, also of Port Henry, and two young boys, ages 4 and 7, who were in the back seat were all injured and remain in stable condition at the UVM Medical Center.

New York State Police now say O’Leary was found in possession of an unpermitted loaded handgun. The continue to investigate the crash and say charges are pending.

