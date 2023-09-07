How to help
Essex High School adds pollinator garden to campus

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Pollinators will join the student population at Essex High School.

This morning, students, Bee the Change, and the Rotary Club of Essex will plant a pollinator garden at the school. The one-third acre garden will be at the library end of the building.

20 students will plant about 200 perennial wildflowers set to bloom next spring. The goal is to weave the garden into academics and extracurriculars.

This is the first of five pollinator gardens planned for the local towns served by the Essex rotary club.

