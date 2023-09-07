First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis recorded in Clinton County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mosquitoes that pack more than just an itch. Clinton County reports the first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the county.

The Clinton County Health Department was notified that a horse in Schuyler Falls tested positive for the virus commonly known as Triple-E. Officials think the horse got the virus out of state.

The disease is contracted from mosquitoes and can lead to serious illness. Symptoms include fever, headaches, vomiting, and seizures.

New York has not had a case of Triple-E in a human yet this year, and no human cases have been reported in the North Counrty for over 10 years.

