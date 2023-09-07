Grafton County to receive broadband internet funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire lawmakers are working towards better broadband today.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, and congresswoman Annie Kuster will join the Biden administration officials on a call today to announce major funding heading to Grafton County.

Almost $12 million will come from the bipartisan infrastructure law and will go to developing a 222-mile fiber optic cable to provide communities with better internet.

This project was funded through the national telecommunications and information administration’s ‘Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program.’

