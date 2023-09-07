How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Lifetime TV network said its 500th original movie will be a drama about the Murdaugh family and the double murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Lifetime TV network will air a four-hour special next month about the Murdaugh family and the double murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

“Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” is set to air over two nights on Oct. 14 and 15. This is the network’s 500th original movie.

Actor Bill Pullman, known for his roles in “The Sinner” and “Halston,” will play disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is serving two life sentences for killing his wife and youngest son on their hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

Lauren Robek, known from “Yellowjackets” and “Firefly Lane,” will play Maggie Murdaugh.

Curtis Tweedie from “I Zombie” and “Supernatural” will play Paul Murdaugh.

According to the network, the movie is being produced by Murdaugh Productions Inc.

The movie is part of a series the network is airing this fall called “Ripped from the Headlines.”

Other cases that will make their debut as Lifetime original movies include the murders of Heidi Broussard in Texas in 2019 and Alabama corrections officer Vicky White in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Edson
Police: Wanted man spotted in Fairfax, Cambridge areas
Police say a Vermont man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday. -...
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash
File photo
Hardwick man struck and killed by driver
Angela Auclair and Kory Lee George - File photo
Plea deal calls for Vt. murder suspect to testify against mom
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

In this screen grab from video shared by Turkey’s communications directorate Thursday, Sept. 7,...
Trapped US explorer thanks authorities for saving his life in emotional video from Turkish cave
The department posted photos of the rescue on Facebook.
Firefighters climb 30 feet through storm drain at Walmart to rescue tiny kitten
A family feud over a home in California is making headlines.
Those involved in buying house from son who forced parents to move tell their side of story
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot testifies in own defense