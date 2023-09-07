Montpelier to hold last community meeting for post-flood recovery

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is holding its final community meeting to discuss what the future of the capital city looks like.

This is the third and last meeting on the “recovery, resilience, and the future of Montpelier.”

Tonight’s meeting will focus on ideas proposed by the community, planning and prioritizing actions, and creating a plan to put ideas into motion.

The event tonight will be held at the Montpelier High School starting at 6:30 p.m. It is also available over Zoom.

Organizers recommend reading key documents before the meeting.

