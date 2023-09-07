How to help
New N.Y. legislation aims to promote teacher workforce

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to expand the teaching workforce in the Empire State.

Hochul announced $3 million will go to the Empire State Teacher Residence Program. The funding will subsidize masters degrees for teacher candidates as well as create a two-year residency program.

Additionally, she is asking the Department of Education to issue guidance for districts to attract underrepresented teaching candidates.

Hochul hopes part of her legislation will also create a safer working environment for teachers.

“We are going to develop a state law, which our law now requires employers to have workplace violence prevention programs. We are signing legislation that add public schools to this law so our educators feel safe at work,” said Hochul.

Governor Hochul signed a handful of other labor bills yesterday.

One of the laws prevents employers from penalizing employees who don’t attend meetings against their religious or political beliefs, changing how companies and unions interact in the Empire State.

“One prevents employers from requiring workers to attend any meeting where the company’s expresses its views on religious or political matters, including on whether or not the members of the workforce to join a union. You’ll won’t have to go to those meeting if you don’t have to. Can’t make us go to those anymore,” said Hochul.

The bills range from making wage theft a larceny, so it carries a larger penalty, and increasing workers compensation benefits.

