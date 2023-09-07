How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Norwich stuck in a heating dilemma

A Vermont town is stuck in the middle of an energy dilemma. Having a hard time choosing between...
A Vermont town is stuck in the middle of an energy dilemma. Having a hard time choosing between fixing their current heating system that relies on fossil fuels and moving to a more renewable source.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont town is stuck in the middle of an energy dilemma. Having a hard time choosing between fixing their current heating system that relies on fossil fuels and moving to a more renewable source.

In 2019, the town of Norwich committed to phasing out fossil fuels by at least 5% every year. But now, faced with the possibility of a frigid winter inside the town’s offices located in Tracy Hall, staying true to that promise might be a challenge.

The building is currently heated by a pair of oil boilers. Both were installed 29 years ago. As it stands, only one is operational.

The second boiler began emitting smoke last winter and needs repairs.

Getting a new boiler system would cost about $35,000, but while the town’s residents are reluctant to support the town’s reliance on fossil fuels, those we spoke to say they agree something needs to be done.

“Promises were made to be broken. There’s a lot of people rolling in and out of that place, and it must be comfortable, and it has to be accessible. It’s the 21st century and we should be able to figure something out,” Dan Goulet, of Norwich.

In the meantime, as they debate over the future, the town has decided to order repairs on the current boiler system and create an emergency plan if it goes out during the cold months.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
The Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury may not be worth the hype according to a recent...
Big Vt. tourist draw ranked among world’s biggest ‘tourist traps’ by USA Today
Police are looking for a man who witnesses say abused his dog at a Vermont beach on Saturday. -...
Police investigating report of animal cruelty at Vermont beach
Christopher Ellis
Suspect in murders of Vt. mom, son admitted to killings, court records say
Concerns are being raised about a Rutland hotel that’s housing the homeless as part of the...
Concerns raised about Vermont hotel being used to house the homeless

Latest News

Police say a Vermont man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday. -...
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash
Report finds road salt adversely impacting ADK waterways
A new state report highlights some of the persistent troubles with Vermont’s hotel-motel...
New DCF report chronicles emergency hotel-motel program challenges
In its continued effort in the battle against opioid overdoses, the Vermont Department of...
Xylazine test strips coming to local recovery centers