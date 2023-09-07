How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NY man charged with murder in Plattsburgh hit-and-run

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (WCAX) - An Albany man faces 2nd-degree murder charges after allegedly fleeing from a fatal hit-and-run in Plattsburgh Wednesday night.

New York State Police say Wayne Haupt, 53, was struck in the parking lot at the Exit 36 Truck Stop in Plattsburgh around 8:20 p.m. Troopers responded and found Haupt with severe injuries. He was taken to the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver, Thomas Lance, 38, fled the scene but that Troopers later tracked his vehicle to Tupper Lake, where he attempted to flee again. Police eventually stopped him in Long Lake and he was arrested.

Lance is being held without bail on 2nd-degree murder charges.

There were no immediate details from police on what led to the incident and if the two men knew each other.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Edson
Police: Wanted man spotted in Fairfax, Cambridge areas
Police say a Vermont man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday. -...
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash
File photo
Hardwick man struck and killed by driver
Angela Auclair and Kory Lee George - File photo
Plea deal calls for Vt. murder suspect to testify against mom
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

A Vergennes man is in critical condition after being hit by a car late Wednesday night.
Vergennes man hospitalized after being hit by car
An Albany man faces 2nd-degree murder charges after allegedly fleeing from a fatal hit-and-run...
NY man charged with murder in Plattsburgh hit-and-run
Vergennes man hospitalized after being hit by car
Charges pending for driver involved in fatal I-87 wrong-way crash