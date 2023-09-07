NY man charged with murder in Plattsburgh hit-and-run

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (WCAX) - An Albany man faces 2nd-degree murder charges after allegedly fleeing from a fatal hit-and-run in Plattsburgh Wednesday night.

New York State Police say Wayne Haupt, 53, was struck in the parking lot at the Exit 36 Truck Stop in Plattsburgh around 8:20 p.m. Troopers responded and found Haupt with severe injuries. He was taken to the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver, Thomas Lance, 38, fled the scene but that Troopers later tracked his vehicle to Tupper Lake, where he attempted to flee again. Police eventually stopped him in Long Lake and he was arrested.

Lance is being held without bail on 2nd-degree murder charges.

There were no immediate details from police on what led to the incident and if the two men knew each other.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.