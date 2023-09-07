How to help
Police looking for suspects that stole 6 pickups off St. Jay dealership lot

Police are searching for two people they say stole six trucks from the Autosaver Group sales...
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for two people they say stole six pickup trucks from the Autosaver Group sales lot in Saint Johnsbury.

It happened on Sunday morning. Police say three GMC 2500 Sierras, one 3500 Sierra, and two Ram 3500s were stolen off the lot.

Contact the Vermont State Police if you can ID the persons of interest captured in surveillance images.

