Police looking for suspects that stole 6 pickups off St. Jay dealership lot

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for two people they say stole six pickup trucks from the Autosaver Group sales lot in Saint Johnsbury.

It happened on Sunday morning. Police say three GMC 2500 Sierras, one 3500 Sierra, and two Ram 3500s were stolen off the lot.

Contact the Vermont State Police if you can ID the persons of interest captured in surveillance images.

