Pride Seder celebrates Jewish, LGBTQ community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ohavi Zedek Synagogue held its second annual “Pride Seder” in honor of Vermont pride tonight.

Several Jewish and LGBTQ organizations sponsored the event, which organizers say is built off the traditional Passover Seder, which celebrates Jewish freedom from Egypt.

The pride Seder is not related to Passover, but it represents a similar concept of the LGBTQ community experiencing oppression and finding freedom.

Just as in a Jewish Passover Seder, for the Pride Seder, organizers put together a Seder plate with different objects representing LGBTQ liberation.

“We have this dish of fruits, and often times, queer people have been put down with the idea of being ‘fruity’ or being ‘fruit cakes’ but this is our way of reclaiming that, almost in the same way, we’ve reclaimed the word ‘queer’, we’re reclaiming fruity,” organizer Gail Marlene Schwartz said as she showed the objects on the Seder plate.

The event Wednesday night aimed to celebrate being both Jewish and part of the LGBTQ community.

“It just made so much sense to me, to bring our community together and join these two parts of my life -- my Jewish identity and my Bisexual identity,” attendee Lynda Siegel said.

“Initially the Lesbian and Gay community I think kept me alive, and was a place of safety, and the Jewish community is also those things for me, which not only makes me feel proud and happy, but also safe and very much loved in this community,” attendee Sue Schein said.

Different reader recited passages from the Haggadah about LGBTQ liberation, and attendees mingled and had lots of food.

The Ohavi Zedek Rabbi says holding events like this is important.

“Helping people to connect and build community together when they need it, during a time of such loneliness, and in particular in the LGBTQ community, so I’m really glad to be here as a Rabbi and as a Jew,” Rabbi Aaron Philmus said.

The celebrations will continue when the group marches in Burlington Pride this Sunday.

