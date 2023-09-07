How to help
Repeat offender captured after Franklin County manhunt

Eric Edson
Eric Edson(Photo provided)
By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they have captured the suspect in a Burlington armed robbery who has eluded authorities for the past week.

Police say Eric Edson, 52, was captured in the town of Georgia after trying to flee from police into the Lamoille River.

Edson has been on the run for nearly a week. He’s accused of an armed robbery and pursuit in Burlington. He was able to evade police there last Wednesday using a stolen car, bike, and sailboat.

Authorities were tipped off on Wednesday after a man fitting Edson’s description was spotted on a John Deere tractor in Fairfax. State Police said he’s the suspect in several other car thefts in the Cambridge and Fairfax areas.

The manhunt shifted to Franklin County on Thursday. Police say Edson was spotted around 1 p.m. on a stolen kayak on the Lamoille River. After getting out and trying to run, police say he jumped back into the river and tried to swim away before he was caught between Highbridge and Georgia Mountain Roads.

Edson is well known to authorities, with at least 49 felony convictions on his record and criminal activity dating as far back as 1987.

This is a developing story. Reporter Cam Smith will have more coming up on the Channel 3 News at 4, 5, and 6.

Eric Edson
