Self-employed workers see delays in disaster unemployment checks

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters sidelined by flooding in July are seeing delays in unemployment benefits.

It’s been eight weeks since the floods damaged businesses and put many out of work. Vermont has been trying to set up the Disaster Unemployment Assistance Program for self-employed workers who don’t qualify for state insurance, but about 125 people are still waiting to be paid.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington on Wednesday said complex federal rules have slowed the development of the new program. “What we don’t want to do is find ourselves having to go back to claimants asking for more information or putting them in jeopardy because some component of the program wasn’t administered correctly,” he said.

Labor officials are now reaching out directly to claimants to take their information and they are looking to send checks by the middle of next week.

