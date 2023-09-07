Sleepy Hollow Farm off limits during foliage season

POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - The busy fall foliage season is right around the corner, but arguably one of the most photographed homes in all of Vermont will be off-limits to the public this year.

On a quiet dirt road in Pomfret, deep off the beaten path, you’ll find the Sleepy Hollow Farm. It is quintessential Vermont. Well, sort of....

“It is kind of a mad house,” said Jacob Moulton.

“Cars up and down the road,” said Michael Doten.

Very unpleasant,” said Margarete Pierce.

During peak fall foliage, cars can be parked as far as the eye can see, with leaf peepers getting out and roaming about nearby properties.

“Oh, they block my driveway, they come in and park here, They go into my garden house and look for a bathroom,” Pierce said.

“There are posted signs all over these properties. It is private property. And Billings Farm is right down the road. You could support local business and get the same effect,” Moulton said.

In recent years, photos and videos of Sleepy Hollow have populated social media, creating an internet sensation and unwanted attention for those who live on the road.

“There is no parking, there are no facilities. We got people going to the bathroom on the side of the road,” said Doten, who is leading the effort to change things. Last year, the road to the farm was temporarily turned to one way during foliage season but neighbors say it had little impact. This year, the selectboards in Pomfret and Woodstock agreed to close Cloudland Road and nearby Barber Hill Road for three weeks when the color is at its peak.

It’s welcome news to neighbors, except maybe, Fred Doten, Michael’s dad. “I don’t know how it happened to be so fancy but it caught on with somebody and now it’s on the internet,” Fred said. “A lot these people come in from the city and everything and they don’t see this stuff.”

But Michael says it ultimately comes down to public safety. “You couldn’t get a fire truck or an ambulance up here for anything,” he said.

Neighbors are also reaching out to influencers on social media that the roads will be closed and that there is plenty of other beautiful scenery to be photographed in Vermont.

