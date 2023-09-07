How to help
VCBB calls on White House to help with broadband investment concerns

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Community Broadband Board is calling on the Biden Administration to fix a signature broadband investment program.

They join almost 300 other broadband experts, internet service providers and other community leaders to highlight concerns about the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s ‘Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program.’

In a letter to the NTIA, the group warns that the program’s letter of credit requirement could prevent smaller entities and publicly owned networks such as Vermont’s Communications Union Districts from securing grants.

The group urges the NTIA to drop the letter of credit entirely to free up working capitol for these groups.

