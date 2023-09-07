How to help
Vergennes man hospitalized after being hit by car

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vergennes man is in critical condition after being hit by a car late Wednesday night.

Police say Neil Abrahamson, 36, was clearing a dead animal off of Route 7 in Ferrisburgh just before midnight when he was hit. They say he had life-threatening injuries and was taken to UVM Medical Center for treatment.

The car was driven by Jenna Delva, 24, of Lowell.

Vermont State Police are investigating the incident.

