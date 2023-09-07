WCAX Investigates: Vermont’s unregulated pet rescues leads to patchwork in animal care

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters love their pets and have a strong record of adopting rescued or abandoned animals from shelters. Most shelters in Vermont operate with high standards of care, making sure dogs and cats are well-nourished, have veterinary care, and in most cases are spade or neutered. But you might be surprised to know there are actually no state laws governing the operation of shelters and rescue operations -- or limiting the flow of pets into the state, and critics say that can lead to some animals not getting the care they need.

Neil Herrick says once he saw Riker, there was a connection right away. “I knew that we had to be together,” he said.

He adopted the mixed-breed dog that had been rescued from Louisiana despite what he called “red flags” about the adoption process at Heidi’s Haven Rescue in Williamstown. “It became very clear to me that one -- I’m not allowed to see the conditions; Number two -- ‘we now just disclosed that he has heartworm.’ It kind of felt she was waiting till I was emotionally invested,” Herrick said.

Harrick says he was able to get veterinary care for Riker and he is now a healthy dog. But Harrick isn’t the only one who reached out to us about concerns with Heidi’s Haven.

“It just smelled so bad,” said Christi Zola of Wheelock. She says she was able to go inside the shelter where she saw living conditions that gave her pause. “I wouldn’t call them kennels. I would call them travel carriers. They were like 2′ x 3′ little plastic cages with some stacked on top of each other.”

Zola says her fears were soon confirmed after adopting a dog named Ladd. “Two days after we brought home Ladd, he threw up a six-inch piece of dog collar, whole,” she said. Zola says she quickly determined that Ladd had serious behavioral problems and made the difficult choice to have him put down. “I still see his face... he knew.”

When we brought our cameras to Heidi’s Haven, cages and carriers could be seen outside and dogs were barking around the property. Sheila McGregor, the owner, declined our request to enter her property, but we were able to talk with her from the road for over 15 minutes about her operation. She says she takes in rescued animals from southern states so they don’t end up being euthanized.

“Well, I can’t help them, so all of you bullies that are attacking me and trashing me -- why don’t you pick up the phone and save these dogs from the south because I can’t anymore,” McGregor said. She says the allegations of poor care are not true. “It’s just gossip. I mean, you are in the media, you seriously don’t know people just lie, I mean they just lie.”

Reporter Ike Bendavid: If people are lying, can we see it for ourselves?

Sheila McGregor: No

It’s not the first time we’ve talked to McGregor. In 2018, we investigated similar complaints about the first Heidi’s Haven in Ferrisburgh. Town officials found the conditions at the shelter had spawned a rat problem in the neighborhood. They were able to use local health and zoning ordinances to shut down McGregor’s operation.

Williamstown Town Manager Jacquelin Higgins says she has received complaints since McGregor moved to town in 2018 including customers worried about the health and treatment of the animals. Higgins says she’s heard there are up to 60 dogs on the property along with other animals like pigs, chickens, and cats. “I just want her to take care of the animals, take care of the amount of animals she’s capable of taking care of and not just bringing in more and more animals and not giving them the proper care they need,” she said.

Unlike Ferrisburgh, Williamstown has not taken action in response to the complaints. Town health officers can coordinate with law enforcement to get search warrants when animal mistreatment is suspected, but no search warrants have been executed. One concern is that if animals were seized, who would then take on responsibility for their care?

“The amount of animals that are there, from what we have been told, are there finding housing for them. If they would have to be removed, that’s a huge concern,” Higgins said.

Responding to animal cruelty complaints is one thing, but many animal advocates say problems could be prevented if there were laws governing rescue operations and animal shelters.

“Nobody is responsible for them,” said Erica Holm, the co-executive director of the Central Vermont Humane Society and also a volunteer on the state’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Board. She says even well-regarded facilities like hers don’t have any oversight.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: So if I wanted to open a shelter just like this, I would have the same regulations as you?

Erica Holm: Correct -- which are, none.

Holm says that rescues and shelters once had oversight from the Agency of Agriculture but funding for that program was cut. She says CVHS and other established organizations have self-enforced standards for nutrition, medical care, sanitary conditions, population control, and animal behavior. “Those of us who have been in sheltering forever, we just continued to use those protocols,” she said.

Holm is calling on the state to do something.. “We need a whole new division of animal welfare within the state so there is somebody that is responsible for the domestic companion animal field,” she said. Holm says that should include some kind of licensing process, facility inspections, care standards, and records surrounding the importation of animals from out of state. “They are trying to help animals and save lives but they are importing animals from out of state without any regulation... and now you have a population of dogs that you’re bringing into the state to help and adopting out to people here when we also have local dogs that are looking for homes.”

Heidi’s Haven customers we spoke to agree, saying they hope the state will take some action to make sure animals are not suffering

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Do you think Sheila has the best intentions?

Neil Herrick: I do think she has the best intentions. I think it’s something that got away from her.

Christi Zola: I do believe she has a good heart, but the animals are not well taken care of.

Currently, the only way to protect animals from poor care at a rescue or shelter operation is through an animal cruelty investigation conducted by Vermont Game Wardens. We were told Vermont Fish & Wildlife is currently investigating Heidi’s Haven.

There has been movement in the Legislature in recent years with the creation of the Animal Cruelty Investigation Board, but what they can do has been limited so far.

