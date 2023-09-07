Will Fair Haven officer involved in fatal shooting face charges from AG?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Could a Fair Haven Police officer be charged in a fatal shooting? The Rutland County prosecutor Wednesday cleared the detective over his conduct in the June incident, but the Vermont Attorney General’s investigation continues.

Police responded on June 19 to Washington Street in Fair Haven after reports of a fight. They say Kenneth Barber, 38, was reportedly armed with a gun and neighbors were holding him down. After Detective Hewitt arrived, police say Barber jumped in his car and attempted to drive away. Hewitt fired his gun, hitting and killing Barber.

State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan Wednesday said the use of force by Hewitt was justified and he is declining to file charges.

Former prosecutors tell us that while county and state investigations are independent, they normally are completed in tandem.

Robert Sand, a former Windsor County State’s Attorney who now teaches at the Vermont Law School, says state and county prosecutors are independently elected positions with their own authority to make charging decisions. “The law is not an exact science. We know from cases over the last few years, different prosecutors can look at a set of facts, apply the laws to those facts and reach different conclusions,” he said.

It’s unknown if charges could come from Attorney General Charity Clark. We reached out to her office for comment but they said they could not comment on the open investigation.

