By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was another hot & steamy day today, and it also turned stormy as a cluster of thunderstorms quickly blossomed over northern NY in the mid-afternoon and moved eastward through Vermont with some damaging winds, big downpours, and 1″ hail.

It will still be hot & humid on Friday, but not quite as hot as it has been in our northern areas, with highs mainly in the 80s. There will still be some low 90s in our southern counties. Like today, Friday will start with sunshine, but then there will be another flare-up of scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening.

The weekend will be a bit unsettled, but not a washout. Most areas will stay dry on Saturday, but there could be a few showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening, especially towards the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH.

There will be a better chance for showers during the day on Sunday, and also into Monday.

Tuesday is looking dry, but there will be lots of clouds around. Another chance for showers will come up again for Wednesday & Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to monitor the thunderstorm activity through the rest of the week, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

